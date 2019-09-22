MILAN — FIFA President Gianni Infantino says soccer’s governing body has been “assured” that Iran will lift its 40-year ban and allow women to attend a World Cup qualifying game next month.

FIFA wants Iran to end its ban on women entering stadiums that breaches international soccer statutes prohibiting discrimination.

Global attention on the ban followed the death this month of a 29-year-old activist, Sahar Khodayari, who set herself on fire outside a courthouse.

At a FIFA conference on women’s football on Sunday, Infantino said: “We have been assured, that as of the next international game of Iran, women will be allowed to enter football stadiums.”

Iran hosts Cambodia at the 78,000-capacity Azadi Stadium on Oct. 10.

Infantino adds: “It is 40 years that this has not happened, with a couple of exceptions, but it is important to move to the next level and to the next stage.”

