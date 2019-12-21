It was 2-0 on the half-hour mark after James Ward-Prowse’s corner was met by Jack Stephens, who nodded the ball past the diving Heaton.

Six minutes after the break Nathan Redmond’s ball into the penalty box fell to Ings, who spun and fired high into the net for his 11th league goal of the season.

Jack Grealish pulled one back from the edge of the box but Villa was well beaten.

