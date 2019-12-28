That canceled out a headed goal by Palace center back James Tomkins in the 50th, from a free kick by Luka Milivojevic.

Ings, who joined from Liverpool in the offseason of 2018, is almost single-handedly keeping Southampton out of the relegation zone in his most prolific season in years.

“It’s because of a lot of hard work,” said Ings, who appears to have overcome injury problems that affected him in recent seasons. “I graft every day to be the best that I can. I try and look out for defensive mistakes and I’ve scored quite a few goals from that this season.

“I’m here, I’m enjoying my football again. I’m at a club where I feel like I’m loved by the fans and club.”

Southampton is 15th in the 20-team league, four points above the bottom three.

