Midfielder Duane Holmes has been dropped from the U.S. CONCACAF Gold Cup roster because of a reoccurrence of a left quadriceps strain, and he has been replaced by midfielder Djordje Mihailovic.

The U.S. Soccer Federation announced the change Saturday, four days after the Americans replaced injured midfielder and defender Tyler Adams with Reggie Cannion.

Holmes made his U.S. debut on June 5 in an exhibition against Jamaica.

Coming off a 1-0 loss to Jamaica and a 3-0 defeat to Venezuela, the U.S. opens its Gold Cup title defense against Guyana on Tuesday at St. Paul, Minnesota, in the Americans’ first competitive match since the October 2017 loss at Trinidad and Tobago that ended a streak of seven World Cup appearances. They face Trinidad on June 22 at Cleveland and complete group play against Panama on June 26 at Kansas City, Kansas.

The revised roster:

Goalkeepers: Sean Johnson (New York City), Tyler Miller (Los Angeles), Zack Steffen (Columbus).

Defenders: Reggie Cannon (Dallas), Omar Gonzalez (Atlas, Mexico), Nick Lima (San Jose), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal), Matt Miazga (Chelsea, England), Tim Ream (Fulham, England), Walker Zimmerman (Los Angeles).

Midfielders: Michael Bradley (Toronto), Weston McKennie (Schalke, Germany), Djordje Mihailovic (New England), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea, England), Cristian Roldan (Seattle), Wil Trapp (Columbus).

Forwards: Jozy Altidore (Toronto), Paul Arriola (D.C.), Tyler Boyd (Vitoria Guimares, Portugal), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado), Jordan Morris (Seattle), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus).

