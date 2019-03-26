FILE - In this Saturday, May 28, 2016 file photo, a general view of San Siro stadium ahead of the Champions League final soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in Milan, Italy. Inter and AC Milan are close to announcing a joint project for a new stadium, casting aside potential renovations to the San Siro. Inter CEO Alessandro Antonello tells the Gazzetta dello Sport that the clubs agree the best way forward is to build a new stadium next to the San Siro then tear the old stadium down. Antonello says, “Inter and Milan are working together. We still have work to do but the time is right. Soon we will inform the city of our shared choice. Milan needs a stadium worthy of the top European cities.” (Alessandra Tarantino, File/Associated Press)

MILAN — Inter and AC Milan are close to announcing a joint project for a new stadium, casting aside potential renovations to the San Siro.

Inter CEO Alessandro Antonello tells the Gazzetta dello Sport the clubs agree the best way forward is to build a new stadium next to the city-run San Siro then tear down the old stadium.

Antonello says, “Inter and Milan are working together. We still have work to do but the time is right. Soon we will inform the city of our shared choice. Milan needs a stadium worthy of the top European cities.”

The San Siro, officially named Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, opened in 1926 and has already had several renovations. Modernizing the San Siro again could take more time and money than building a new stadium — plus would require Inter and Milan to play elsewhere during construction.

