Inter midfielder Radja Nainggolan jumps on top of Inter midfielder Matteo Politano after they scored their side’s second goal during a Group B Champions League soccer match between PSV and Inter Milan at the Philips stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. (Peter Dejong/Associated Press)

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands — Inter Milan rallied from a goal down to beat PSV Eindhoven 2-1 on Wednesday and record its second straight come-from-behind win in the Champions League.

Pablo Rosario gave PSV the lead in the 27th minute with a dipping 25-meter shot over Samir Handanovic. Radja Nainggolan equalized one minute before halftime, capitalizing on a fumble by PSV goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet.

Zoet was also involved in Mauro Icardi’s winning goal on the hour, colliding with defender Daniel Schwaab as both PSV players tried to cut out a long pass by Matias Vecino. The ball bounced free to leave the Inter captain with a simple tap-in as Zoet looked on, holding his head in his hands.

At the other end, Handanovic made a great reflex save in the 79th minute to preserve Inter’s lead, diving to his left to block an athletic overhead kick by substitute Donyell Malen.

“It was a good match, we showed character and a good mentality,” said Inter coach Luciano Spalletti.

The victory took Inter to second in Group B, behind Barcelona on goal difference after Lionel Messi’s team beat Tottenham 4-2 at Wembley.

It was another resilient display from Spalletti’s team, which staged a late rally two weeks ago to beat Tottenham 2-1 in their first Group B match, with Icardi scoring a spectacular volley for the equalizer.

Inter, with Dutchman Stefan de Vrij at center back, defended strongly and Nainggolan dominated the midfield battles to give Inter the edge in a fast-paced, open match that saw plenty of chances from both teams.

PSV, the 1988 European champion, has now failed to win any of its last eight Champions League matches and has no points after two defeats this season, following a 4-0 loss to Barcelona. Mark van Bommel’s team next plays Tottenham in a matchup of two teams yet to win a point in Group B.

PSV took the lead when Mexico forward Hirving Lozano cut in from the left and tried to find space to shoot. When Inter defenders closed him down, he slid the ball to Rosaria whose shot sailed over Handanovic.

Referee Milorad Mazic showed Handanovic a yellow card in the 41st minute when the keeper rushed out of his area and handled the ball to end a promising PSV attack.

Minutes later, Inter was level after Zoet failed to gather a shot by Kwadwo Asamoah and then blocked a follow-up effort by Icardi only to see the ball fall to Nainggolan, who fired low into the corner.

Gaston Pereira came close to putting PSV back ahead four minutes after the break but his curling shot hit the outside of the post.

But it was Icardi who found the net after Zoet’s collision with Schwaab to seal Inter’s victory.

Midfielder Matteo Politano showed a safe pair of hands in the second half when he caught a plastic beaker of beer thrown onto the pitch.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.