MILAN — Inter Milan signed Portugal right back Cedric Soares on loan from Southampton until the end of the season on Saturday.

Southampton said Soares joined the Italian team with a view to a permanent move in the offseason.

Soares, who won the European Championship with Portugal in 2016, joined Southampton from Sporting in 2015.

Southampton, which is three points clear of the relegation zone in the English Premier League, said the decision to let Soares leave “further helps to achieve Ralph Hasenhuettl’s desire for a leaner squad.”

