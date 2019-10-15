Having already qualified for Euro 2020 with Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Greece, Italy made 10 changes to its team.

Bernardeschi put the visitors ahead after less than two minutes, when he volleyed in Cristiano Biraghi’s cross, but Italy had to wait until the 70th for the second goal.

AD

Goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu had to pull off several saves to prevent an equalizer before Belotti headed in a corner to double the Azzurri’s lead.

AD

That opened up the floodgates as Romagnoli headed in another in the 77th on an assist from El Shaarawy, who got on the scoresheet himself five minutes later following a through-ball from Bryan Cristante.

Belotti doubled his tally in stoppage time with another header.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD