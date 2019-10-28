Stam, a former Manchester United and Netherlands defender, succeeded Giovanni van Bronckhorst at the start of the season and has struggled for results.

Feyenoord, which won the Dutch league in 2017 for the first time in 18 years, is currently in 12th place and already 15 points behind leader Ajax.

Stam, who previously trained English team Reading and Zwolle in the Eredivisie, says “it’s better for the club, the players and myself if I step aside.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD