MOSCOW — Pavel Mamaev probably never expected his highest-scoring game this season to be behind bars.

The Russia national soccer team player, in custody awaiting trial over alleged assaults, scored seven goals in a six-a-side game to mark Valentine’s Day at a pre-trial detention facility in Moscow.

Playing on a snowy, fenced-off exercise yard against fellow detainees, Mamaev wore No. 17, the same as he usually wears for Russian Premier League club Krasnodar. To even the odds for the other players, Mamaev played one half for each team.

Mamaev and fellow Russia player Alexander Kokorin were detained in October after being involved in brawls in Moscow and are awaiting trial on assault-related charges.

