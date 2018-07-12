TOKYO — Japan midfielder Takashi Inui was introduced by La Liga team Real Betis at the Spanish Embassy in Tokyo on Thursday after impressing at the World Cup.

The 30-year-old Inui, who played for Spanish club Eibar for three seasons, said he has a three-year contract with Betis.

“Betis’ football last season was very attractive for me,” Inui said. “I had a strong feeling that I wanted to be a part of the team.”

Inui scored two goals for Japan at the World Cup in Russia, and played a major role in helping his team reach the last 16.

Inui scored in Japan’s 2-2 draw with Senegal in the group stage of the World Cup. He got a second goal in his team’s 3-2 loss against Belgium in the knockout stage.

Real Betis says Inui will keep the No. 14 shirt he wore for the Japanese national team.



Japan’s Takashi Inui speaks wearing Real Betis’ shirt as he received from the team’s Business General Manager Ramon Alarcon, at the Spanish embassy in Tokyo Thursday, July 12, 2018. Inui has signed a contract with the Seville-based club until 2021, after he spent three seasons at Betis’ La Liga rivals Eibar. (Kyodo News via AP) (Associated Press)

