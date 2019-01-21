Japan’s defender Takehiro Tomiyasu scores the opening goal during the AFC Asian Cup round of 16 soccer match between Japan and Saudi Arabia at the Sharjah Stadium in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. (Hassan Ammar/Associated Press)

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates — Japan advanced to the quarterfinals of the Asian Cup on Monday by beating Saudi Arabia 1-0.

Takehiro Tomiyasu scored with a header in the 20th minute while the Saudis created few chances despite having more than 75 percent of the possession.

Japan, which is looking to win a record fifth Asian Cup title, will next face Vietnam. Saudi Arabia has not reached the Asian Cup quarterfinals in 12 years.

Again at the sparsely attended tournament, there were banks of empty seats and chants echoed around the stadium.

Later Monday, defending champion Australia plays Uzbekistan while host the United Arab Emirates faces Kyrgyzstan.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.