Wolves were outplayed by Norwich in the first half and conceded in the 17th through winger Todd Cantwell, who took advantage of a poor clearance from Jonny Otto.

Romain Saiss started Wolves’ recovery with a 60th-minute equalizer from a header off Joao Moutinho’s deep cross, and Jimenez won the game with his seventh league goal this season.

Wolves climbed into sixth place above Tottenham and Manchester United, which both play on Sunday. Norwich stayed in next-to-last place.

