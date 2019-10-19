Twice, the Sounders had the lead, only to see Dallas come back and tie. Ruidiaz scored in the 18th minute and Morrisin the 22nd to put Seattle in front, 2-0. Ruidiaz’s goal was his 12th and ended a six-game scoring drought. He had not scored since tallying twice in a 4-3 victory against the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sept. 1.

AD

AD

Reggie Cannon cut Dallas’ deficit in half in the 39th minute with his second of the season. Then, a header by Matt Hedges off a Michael Barrios corner kick tied it at 2-2 in the 64th. That also was his second goal.

Morris scored his second of the day to put the Sounders up 3-2 in the 74th. But just eight minutes later, Dallas got level again, this time off a header by Bryan Acosta, his third goal of the season.

The Sounders advanced to the West semifinals against either No. 3 seed Real Salt Lake or No. 6 Portland.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD