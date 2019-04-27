Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Diogo Jota scores his side’s second goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Watford at Vicarage Road, Watford, England, Saturday, April 27, 2019. (Nigel French/PA via AP) (Associated Press)

WATFORD, England — Diogo Jota led Wolverhampton Wanderers to a 2-1 victory in its revenge mission against Watford to take charge of the race for seventh in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The Portuguese forward set up Raul Jimenez for the opening goal in the 41st minute, and clinched victory with a 77th-minute volley after Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster misjudged a deep cross.

Andre Gray equalized against his hometown club early in the second half.

Wolves consolidated seventh place, four points clear of Watford and Everton with two games remaining. Seventh position would secure a Europa League qualifying spot, provided Watford loses to Manchester City in next month’s FA Cup final.

Watford beat Wolves 3-2 in a gripping FA Cup semifinal 20 days ago.

