Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during series soccer match between Sassuolo and Juventus, at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. (Elisabetta Baracchi/ANSA via AP) (Associated Press)

MILAN — Juventus is starting to entertain.

Often winning by a solitary goal in the first half of the season, Juventus has now scored three goals in two straight matches.

However, there was little sign of the defensive frailties that cost it dearly in last week’s 3-3 draw against Parma as the Bianconeri cruised to a 3-0 win at Sassuolo in Serie A on Sunday.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who turned 34 last week, had a hand in all three goals. The Portugal forward saw his swerving shot parried by Andrea Consigli in the 23rd minute but Sami Khedira was on hand to fire in the rebound.

Ronaldo had a goal ruled out for offside shortly after halftime but he did get on the scoresheet in the 70th when he headed in a corner.

It was his 18th league goal, two clear of Atalanta forward Duvan Zapata in the race for the top scorer award.

Ronaldo also set up Juve’s third. After some delightful interplay with Paulo Dybala, Ronaldo picked out substitute Emre Can who scored with his first touch.

Juventus moved 11 points clear of second-placed Napoli as it continues its seemingly unstoppable march to a record-extending eighth successive Serie A title.

OTHER MATCHES

Duvan Zapata kept up his scoring streak to help Atalanta come from behind to beat Spal 2-1 and keep up its push for a Champions League place.

It was Zapata’s 15th goal in his last 10 Serie A appearances.

Atalanta moved level on points with Roma and Lazio but they could be leapfrogged by seventh-placed AC Milan if the Rossoneri beat Cagliari.

Udinese is just one point from the drop after it had two goals disallowed, saw a penalty saved, hit the bar and had a player sent off in a dramatic final 20 minutes before losing 1-0 at Torino.

Spal slipped to just four points off the relegation zone after Bologna moved out of the bottom three with a 1-1 draw against Genoa.

Frosinone pulled off a shock 1-0 win at Sampdoria.

