Parma’s Antonino Barilla’ goes for the ball ahead of Juventus’ Douglas Costa, left, during the Serie A soccer match Juventus and Parma at the Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. (Alessandro Di Marco/ANSA via AP) (Associated Press)

TURIN, Italy — Juventus and Brazil winger Douglas Costa has escaped unhurt after he was involved in a car crash.

The incident occurred on Monday on a motorway in northern Italy as Douglas Costa was returning to Turin.

His Jeep was involved in a collision with a Fiat Punto, and the driver of that car was taken to hospital for minor injuries.

Juventus was not training on Monday as the players had two days off following Saturday’s 3-3 draw against Parma.

Douglas Costa was substituted at halftime during that match with a muscle injury in his left thigh.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.