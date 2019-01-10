ISLAMABAD — Soccer greats Luis Figo and Kaka are in Pakistan to launch the World Soccer Stars event in a country more known for its cricket.

Kaka says he knows soccer is not the most popular sport in Pakistan but he hoped “the door is opening to give youngsters another opportunity not just for cricket but also for football.”

A private England-based group, Touchsky Group, will organize the event in April in Karachi and Lahore with an aim toward portraying a softer image of Pakistan around the world.

Figo, who like Kaka was visiting Pakistan for the first time, says the duo will bring with them 10 soccer greats for the event.

In a similar venture, another private group organized exhibition matches in 2017 and brought in many international stars like Ryan Giggs and former Brazil forward Ronaldinho.

