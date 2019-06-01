Tottenham’s Harry Kane stands on the pitch after loosing the Champions League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Saturday, June 1, 2019. (Francisco Seco/Associated Press)

MADRID — Harry Kane’s return didn’t give Tottenham the spark it needed in the Champions League final.

Kane was back in the squad for the first time since April when he was injured in the first leg of the quarterfinals, but the striker was not a factor in the decider at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Kane was not a threat, ending with no shots on goal and unable to create a significant scoring opportunity for teammates.

As Tottenham struggled to control the game, the ball rarely got to Kane at the top of the attack, and when it did he was easily contained by the Liverpool defense.

He called for a penalty on him late in the game, with the team already losing 2-0, but the referee let play continue.

Kane was doubtful for the final because of an ankle injury in the 1-0 win over Manchester City in the first leg of the quarterfinals.

He missed nine matches, and coach Mauricio Pochettino waited until the last minute before deciding whether to start him on Saturday.

Kane’s replacement had been Lucas Moura, who proved decisive for the team in its run to the final.

The Brazilian forward scored the hat trick that allowed Tottenham to come from behind and beat Ajax 3-2 in the second leg of the semifinals. He completed the hat trick with a stoppage-time goal that sealed the comeback and the team’s first-ever final appearance.

Moura entered the final in the 66th minute, replacing Harry Winks, but also couldn’t do much to help Tottenham overcome an early deficit after Mohamed Salah converted a second-minute penalty kick.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.