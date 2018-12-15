Mexico’s Guadalajara goalkeeper Raul Gudino fails to stop a kick by Japan’s Kashima Antlers Abe Hiroki during the second round of the Club World Cup soccer match at the Hazza Bin Zayed stadium in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Kashima Antlers won 3-2. (Hassan Ammar/Associated Press)

AL AIN, United Arab Emirates — Japanese side Kashima Antlers beat Chivas of Mexico 3-2 on Saturday, advancing to a semifinal against Real Madrid at the Club World Cup.

Ryota Nagaki canceled out Angel Zaldivar’s early goal for Chivas and Kashima took the lead when Serginho converted a penalty in the 69th minute.

Hiroki Abe assured the win with a goal in the 84th before Hugo Leonardo scored an own goal in stoppage time.

Kashima will play Madrid on Wednesday.

Madrid needed extra time to beat Kashima 4-2 in the 2016 final of the Club World Cup.

Also, Al Ain FC beat Esperance Sportive de Tunis 3-0, setting up the other semifinal with South American champion River Plate on Tuesday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.