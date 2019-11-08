THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman has given two AZ Alkmaar youngsters their first international call-ups for a pair of European Championship qualifiers.

Koeman named attacking midfielder Calvin Stengs and striker Myron Boadu in his 25-man squad for matches against Northern Ireland and Estonia. The 20-year-old Stengs and 18-year-old Boadu, who has scored seven goals this season, have helped AZ to second place in the Dutch league.