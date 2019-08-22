BRUSSELS — Player-coach Vincent Kompany is giving up some match-day duties for Anderlecht after a winless start in the Belgian league.

Assistant coach Simon Davies says he will now take responsibility for tactical changes and substitutions, while Kompany will step up on the field as captain.

Kompany has overseen two draws and two losses, including a second-half slump at Kortrijk last weekend in a 4-2 loss. Anderlecht is 13th in the 16-team league.

Davies says the new system starts at defending champion Genk on Friday.

The coach, who followed Kompany from Manchester City in the offseason, says “we need some stability” and adds his boss is “really going to concentrate on being the player on match day.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.