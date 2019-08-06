BORDEAUX, France — Longtime Arsenal defender and former France international Laurent Koscielny is leaving the Gunners to join French league club Bordeaux.

Both Arsenal and Bordeaux announced the center-back’s departure on Tuesday, a move widely expected after Koscielny declined to travel with Arsenal on a pre-season tour to the United States because of a contract dispute.

Koscielny, who started his career with Guingamp back in 2004 and won three FA Cups with Arsenal, made 353 appearances for the Gunners after joining from Lorient in 2010.

“Laurent ... was entering the final year of his current contract with us. We decided to sanction his move to Bordeaux once we agreed acceptable transfer terms,” Arsenal said without giving financial details of the deal.

Koscielny has 51 caps with France.

