The Galaxy are 2-0-3 against LAFC, which joined MLS in 2018 and set the league record this season with 72 points by going 21-4-9 in the regular season.

The Loons were the only home team to lose in the first round.

UNION 4, RED BULLS 3, EXTRA TIME

CHESTER, Pa. — Fabrice-Jean Picault scored and assisted on Marco Fabián’s goal in extra time to help Philadelphia eliminate New York with its first MLS playoff victory.

Fabián came on in the 103rd minute and scored in the 105th when his shot from the left side deflected high off New York’s Marc Rzatkowski into the net.

Philadelphia will play at Atlanta United in the second round Thursday night.

Alejandro Bedoya and Jack Elliott also scored for the Union. Josh Sims, Tim Parker and Tom Barlow scored for New York.

