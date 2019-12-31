Harveys’ 27,454 career minutes in MLS play are the 15th-most in league history, and fifth-most among active non-goaltenders.
Jakovic is a 34-year-old Croatian-born Canadian who spent five years with D.C. United earlier in his career. His contract option for 2020 was declined by LAFC earlier in the offseason, but the sides subsequently reached a new deal.
