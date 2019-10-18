The Norwegian forward was the third-leading goal scorer this season for LAFC, getting three game-winning scores among his eight goals. He added seven assists in 25 appearances, including 15 starts as a backup or counterpoint for MLS scoring leader Carlos Vela.
LAFC easily won the Supporters’ Shield with MLS’ best regular season record. The club will have home field advantage throughout the MLS playoffs.
