Vela beat out LA Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic for the MVP award. Ibrahimovic scored 31 goals in his second MLS season.

LAFC’s Bob Bradley also was named MLS coach of the year last month.

LAFC won the Supporters’ Shield with the best regular season in MLS history, but lost to Seattle in the Western Conference final last week.

