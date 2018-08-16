FILE - In this July 15, 2018 file photo former German soccer team captain Philipp Lahm displays the trophy before the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia. Lahm will be come head of the organizing committee for the Euro 2024 in case Germany wins the bid. (Matthias Schrader/Associated Press)

BERLIN — The German soccer federation says Philipp Lahm will be the head organizer of the 2024 European Championship if the country wins the right to host the tournament.

UEFA will decide on Sept. 27 whether Germany or Turkey will host the tournament.

As a player, Lahm was the captain of the national team when Germany won the 2014 World Cup title.

The former Bayern Munich defender, who made 113 national team appearances and ended his playing career last year, says he “will do everything in the coming weeks to actually bring Euro 2024 to Germany.”

