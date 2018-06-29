MINNEAPOLIS — Roland Lamah scored in the 59th minute and FC Dallas beat Minnesota United 1-0 on Friday night.

Lamah headed home Santiago Mosquera’s corner, rising up in the middle of the penalty area and powering it into the left corner despite a deflection off the hand of diving goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth.

Jesse Gonzalez had five saves to preserve his third clean sheet in six starts this season.

FC Dallas (9-2-5) won their fifth in the last six and joined Sporting Kansas City at the top of the Western Conference standings.

Minnesota (5-10-1) lost its third in a row.

