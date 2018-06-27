FILE - In this Tuesday, May 29, 2018 file photo, Argentina’s Manuel Lanzini before a friendly soccer match between Argentina and Haiti in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Argentina midfielder Manuel Lanzini says he expects to be back in action for English club West Ham at the start of 2019 following a serious knee injury. Lanzini says on Twitter on Wednesday, June 27 that the operation on his right knee “went really well”. (Natacha Pisarenko, file/Associated Press)

LONDON — Argentina midfielder Manuel Lanzini says he expects to be back in action for English club West Ham at the start of 2019 following a serious knee injury.

Lanzini says on Twitter that the operation on his right knee “went really well,” adding “although I don’t want to set a date, I expect to be ready to play at the beginning of 2019.”

The 25-year-old Lanzini ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee while training with Argentina the week before the World Cup.

