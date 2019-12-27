Espanyol has 10 points from 18 matches. It is five points from safety.
The 49-year-old Fernández recently helped Alavés escape relegation when it was in a similar position to Espanyol’s. He was with Alavés until the end of last season.
Fernández’s first training session in charge of Espanyol will be on Monday.
