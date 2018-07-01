Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley (4) falls to the ground after a shot on goal during second-half MLS soccer game action against the New York Red Bulls in Toronto, Sunday, July 1, 2018. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) (Associated Press)

TORONTO — Kemar Lawrence scored in the fourth minute and the New York Red Bulls made it stand in a 1-0 victory over defending MLS champion Toronto FC on Sunday.

Toronto had plenty of chances to tie it in the second half, including Sebastian Giovinco’s 78th-minute penalty. But Red Bulls goalkeeper Luis Robles was up to every challenge.

It was the first meeting between the two since Toronto dispatched the Red Bulls in an ill-tempered Eastern Conference semifinal last year.

Toronto (4-9-3) has won just one of its last six games (1-3-2) and stands eight points below Chicago in the last playoff spot, although it has two games in hand. TFC lost just five games during its championship season last year.

The Red Bulls (10-4-2) are unbeaten in four games (3-0-1) and have lost just once in their last 10 outings (7-1-2).

RAPIDS 1, WHITECAPS 0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Colorado scored on Vancouver defender Marcel de Jong’s own goal in the 43rd minute and the Rapids held on to beat the Whitecaps for their first road victory of the season.

Rapids forward Yannick Boli hit the cross bar from the right side of the six-yard box, and goalkeeper Brian Rowe made a diving stop on Joe Mason’s shot, but the rebound hit de Jong and rolled into the net.

The Rapids (4-9-3) have two wins and draw in their last three games after losing eight straight. They are 1-5-1 on the road. The Whitecaps (6-7-5) have lost two straight, both shutouts.

