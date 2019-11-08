Platini’s contract called for two years’ pay “in case of incapacity to perform his tasks,” the lawyer says.
Solari says the soccer great is entitled to “at least part” of a contracted 3 million Swiss francs ($3 million) in annual salary and bonus.
UEFA “informed us recently that they don’t want to enter into any negotiation,” the lawyer says.
A claim will be filed “in due time in front of the competent court.”
UEFA declined to comment.
Platini can work again in soccer after his four-year ban for getting an irregular $2 million payment from FIFA expired last month.
