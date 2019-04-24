Lazio’s Ciro Immobile reacts after the Italian Cup, second leg semifinal soccer match between AC Milan and Lazio, at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Lazio won 1-0. (Luca Bruno/Associated Press)

MILAN — Lazio reached the Italian Cup final by beating AC Milan 1-0 on Wednesday.

Joaquin Correa scored the only goal of the two-legged tie shortly before the hour mark to send Lazio through to the final against either Atalanta or Fiorentina.

The first leg had ended scoreless and there was a lot of tension following Milan’s recent 1-0 win over Lazio in the league.

Both sides had chances in the first half but the deadlock was finally broken following a Milan corner, which ended with Lazio going on the counterattack and Ciro Immobile setting up Correa to fire into the bottom left corner.

Milan pressed hard for an equalizer and Patrick Cutrone had the ball in the back of the net but it was disallowed for offside.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.