Bayern’s Serge Gnabry celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Nuremberg and FC Bayern Munich in Nuremberg, Germany, Sunday, April 28, 2019. (Matthias Schrader/Associated Press)

NUREMBERG, Germany — Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich unexpectedly dropped points in a 1-1 draw at 17th-place Nuremberg on Sunday, leaving the title race wide open.

Nuremberg could have won the game with a 90th-minute penalty kick but Tim Leibold hit the post.

Bayern leads second-place Borussia Dortmund by two points — 71 to 69 — with three rounds left in the German league.

Matheus Pereira put the hosts ahead shortly after the interval with a low left-footed shot. Serge Gnabry volleyed in the equalizer for Bayern with 15 minutes left for his 10th league goal this season.

On Saturday, nine-man Dortmund blew a chance to return to the top after losing 4-2 to Schalke, and third-place Leipzig beat Freiburg 2-1 to secure Champions League soccer next season.

In Sunday’s other Bundesliga game, Wolfsburg won 4-1 at Hoffenheim, boosting its bid for a Europa League place next season.

