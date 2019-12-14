That goal equalized for Leicester in the 38th minute after Norwich striker Teemu Pukki had given the visitors a surprising lead in the 26th.

Pukki ran onto a defense-splitting through ball and calmly slotted a low finish past Kasper Schmeichel for his ninth league goal of the season.

AD

Vardy had a chance to score early in the second half when he rounded Krul, but rolled the ball onto the outside of the post from a tight angle.

AD

Leicester has surprisingly emerged as Liverpool’s closest title challenger after a run of eight straight wins since a loss at Anfield in October. But this draw means the hopes of catching Jurgen Klopp’s team look slim at best, after Liverpool beat Watford 2-0 earlier Saturday.

Norwich remained in 19th place but is now three points from safety.

__

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD