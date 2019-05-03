MAINZ, Germany — Leipzig let a two-goal lead slip away in the second half to draw 3-3 at Mainz in the Bundesliga on Friday, one week after it qualified for the Champions League.

Jean-Philippe Mateta equalized late for Mainz, which fought back after Timo Werner made it 3-1 with his 50th league goal in the 49th minute.

Werner assisted on both first-half goals by Lukas Klostermann before Karim Onisiwo pulled one back in the 43rd minute for Mainz.

Like Leipzig, Mainz had nothing but pride at stake, but Moussa Niakhate scored after Werner’s goal and Mateta struck in the 83rd.

Mainz goalkeeper Florian Mueller secured the draw by denying Leipzig captain Willi Orban in injury time.

