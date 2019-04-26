AUGSBURG, Germany — Bayer Leverkusen beat Augsburg 4-1 on Friday to remain in the race for Champions League qualification.

Kevin Danso gave Augsburg a 12th-minute lead, which was erased three minutes later by Kevin Volland.

Kai Havertz put Leverkusen in front early in the second half, with Jonathan Tah and Julian Brandt later adding insurance goals.

Leverkusen moves up to sixth place in the Bundesliga with 51 points, two fewer than fourth-place Eintracht Frankfurt in the final Champions League qualifying spot.

Frankfurt hosts Hertha Berlin on Saturday and fifth-place Borussia Moenchengladbach, which also has 51 points, visits Stuttgart.

Augsburg stays in 14th place with 31 points, 10 above the relegation zone.

