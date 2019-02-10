PARIS — Lille kept the pressure on Lyon in the quest for second place with a 2-0 win at Guingamp in the French league on Sunday, ahead of Lyon’s match at Nice.

The win puts Lille provisionally six points ahead of third-placed Lyon, while struggling Guingamp is last.

Teen striker Rafael Leao put Lille ahead just after halftime. After Guingamp striker Marcus Thurm had a goal disallowed for offside following a video review, former France forward Loic Remy won and converted an injury-time penalty for Lille.

The northern France side remains 10 points behind runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain, having played two games more than PSG.

It is some turnaround from last season, when Lille narrowly avoided relegation. Now Lille is pushing hard for second and automatic qualification for the Champions League.

OTHER MATCHES

Monaco missed the opportunity to move clear of the French league’s relegation zone after conceding an injury-time penalty in a 2-2 draw at Montpellier.

Striker Andy Delort’s effort was poorly struck, with the ball squirming under the goalkeeper’s body and just over the line.

A win would have moved Monaco up to 16th place, but the draw means it is 18th and in the promotion-relegation playoff spot.

Portuguese forward Gelson Martins scored his first goal since joining Monaco, sliding in at the back post to turn in a cross from the left after 14 minutes.

Striker Gaetan Laborde equalized midway through the second half, before Radamel Falcao struck in the 84th after Martins had a shot saved.

It was Falcao’s ninth league goal of a difficult season that has seen coach Leonardo Jardim fired in October to make way for Thierry Henry, and then re-hired after Henry was fired last month .

Montpellier climbed up to fourth place on goal difference ahead of Saint-Etienne, which lost 3-0 at Rennes. Striker M’Baye Niang, winger Hatem Ben Arfa and midfielder Adrien Hunou got the goals as Rennes moved into seventh spot.

Elsewhere, Nantes went 2-0 up before losing 4-2 at home to midtable Nimes.

Strikers Kalifa Coulibaly and Majeed Waris scored in the first half, but after the break Baptiste Guillaume, Antonin Bobichon, Jordan Ferri and Sada Thioub all scored for Nimes.

On a day of mourning for Emiliano Sala , Nantes players walked onto the field dressed in black with Sala’s name on their backs as the crowd chanted his name.

A minute’s applause was observed at all stadiums in the top two divisions in France this weekend, in memory of the Argentine striker who was killed in a plane crash at the age of 28.

Also, Toulouse drew 1-1 at home to Reims.

CAVANI INJURY

Striker Edinson Cavani sustained a hip injury as PSG beat Bordeaux 1-0 at home on Saturday, ruling him out of Tuesday’s match at Manchester United in the last 16 of the Champions League.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.