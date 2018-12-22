Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer celebrates his win against Cardiff City after the English Premier League match between Cardiff City and Manchester United at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, Saturday Dec. 22, 2018. (Jon Super/Associated Press)

CARDIFF, Wales — Jesse Lingard scored twice as Manchester United celebrated its first match under new coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 5-1 rout of lowly Cardiff in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Solskjaer took over this week after Jose Mourinho was fired for the club’s poor results.

Marcus Rashford needed only three minutes to give United the lead as he blasted home a free kick from 25 meters.

Solskjaer, who spent nine months in charge of Cardiff when the Welsh club was relegated in 2014, was up off his touchline seat again after 29 minutes when Ander Herrera’s deflected shot went in.

Rashford was then deemed to have handled in the box and Victor Camarasa converted the penalty for Cardiff.

But there was no stopping United, and Anthony Martial rounded off an excellent move to make it 3-1 before halftime.

Lingard added a fourth goal from the penalty spot after being fouled in the 57th, and the England forward capped a wonderful display by the visitors when he struck again in the closing stages.

It was the first time United scored five goals in the league since Alex Ferguson was at the helm.

“Football is easy if you’ve got good players,” Solskjaer said. “They are a great bunch of players and their quality is unbelievable.

“I arrived on Wednesday night and only had Thursday and Friday with the players. (Former United teammate) Wayne Rooney texted me and gave me some advice, so it must be down to him. He told me to make them play football, enjoy themselves, and be Manchester United.”

