Burnley’s Matthew Lowton, left, and Liverpool’s Sadio Mane battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at Turf Moor, Burnley, England, Saturday Aug. 31, 2019. (Anthony Devlin/PA via AP) (Associated Press)

BURNLEY, England — Liverpool achieved a club-record 13th straight Premier League win by beating Burnley 3-0 on Saturday, keeping the team in first place on a maximum 12 points heading into the international break.

An own-goal by Chris Wood, who deflected in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross, was added to by strikes from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in the Premier League at Turf Moor.

It is the first time Liverpool has won its opening four matches in back-to-back seasons and the team recorded its first clean sheet of the season. Firmino also became the first Brazilian to score 50 Premier League goals.

This was a different type of victory to those against Norwich, Southampton and Arsenal, with Liverpool grinding it out before moving through the gears late on.

The opening goal, in the 33rd minute, was a complete fluke. Alexander-Arnold’s attempted cross took a glancing blow off Wood’s back and ballooned over goalkeeper Nick Pope and into the top corner.

Burnley was its own worst enemy for the second goal, with Ben Mee losing possession to Firmino, who teed up Mane to slot home his fourth goal in as many games.

Liverpool strolled toward full time, with Firmino launching and finishing the counterattack with Salah to score the third goal from the edge of the area.

