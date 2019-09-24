LIVERPOOL, England — New Balance is taking Liverpool to court in a bid to remain the European soccer champion’s uniform supplier beyond their current contract.

The U.S. company’s deal with Liverpool expires next year and Nike has made an offer to become the new sponsor of the English club.

New Balance says in a statement it has “matched the offer made by Nike” and is “eager and confident to maintain its sponsorship of Liverpool Football Club.” There is reportedly a clause in the current deal which says New Balance can continue as supplier provided it matches offers of new bidders.