New Balance says “LFC has called into question elements of the agreement and as such we are asking the courts for clarity on this case.”
Liverpool said New Balance “has commenced a legal dispute with the club,” but would not comment any further.
New Balance has been the uniform supplier to Liverpool since 2011. The current deal is worth a reported 45 million pounds ($56 million) per season.
