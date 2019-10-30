Then, only Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos missed his penalty, allowing teenager Curtis Jones to seal Liverpool’s progress with 5-4 shootout victory on Wednesday.

There was less drama at Stamford Bridge but still a stunning winning goal. Marcus Rashford struck a free kick from 30 yards that dipped high into the net to clinch a 2-1 win for Manchester United against Chelsea after the striker’s first-half penalty had been canceled out by Michy Batshuayi.

Aston Villa also advanced on Wednesday after Anwar El Ghazi and Ahmed Elmohamady scored in a 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton.

Holder Manchester City, Everton and Leicester joined lower-league sides Colchester and Oxford in reaching the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

