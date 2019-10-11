After the Champions League final between the two teams on June 1, Elliott looked into the camera on a mobile phone and used discriminatory language about Kane in a short video that was shared widely.

Elliott, who played for Fulham at the time and joined Liverpool nearly two months after the incident, made a public apology to Kane soon after the video came into the public domain.

In a letter admitting to the charge, Elliott said the video was only supposed to be seen by close friends and that he had only been trying to wind up some Tottenham-supporting friends.

The FA said Elliott was banned until Oct. 24, must complete a face-to-face education course and pay a fine of 350 pounds ($440).

