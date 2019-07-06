Lokomotiv Moscow’s Aleksei Miranchuk, center left, scores his team’s third goal against Zenit St. Petersburg during the Russian Super Cup soccer match in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, July 6, 2019. Lokomotiv won 3-2. (Pavel Golovkin/Associated Press)

MOSCOW — Lokomotiv Moscow got a good start to the Russian season by beating Zenit St. Petersburg 3-2 in the Super Cup on Saturday.

Two goals in the space of three minutes from Alexei Miranchuk in the 78th and 81st minutes turned the game around for Lokomotiv, which followed up its Russian Cup win last season by beating league champion Zenit in the season opener.

Lokomotiv took an early lead through Fyodor Smolov in the sixth minute but the St. Petersburg team hit back through two goals from Iranian striker Sardar Azmoun either side of halftime. Zenit had Magomed Ozdoev sent off for a second yellow card in extra time.

Lokomotiv had lost the last two Super Cup games in 2017 and 2018 to Spartak Moscow and CSKA Moscow, respectively.

