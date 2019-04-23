Southampton’s Shane Long celebrates scoring his side’s first goal of the game against Watford, during their English Premier League soccer match at Vicarage Road in Watford, London, England, Tuesday April 23, 2019. (Adam Davy/PA via AP) (Associated Press)

WATFORD, England — Shane Long scored the quickest-ever Premier League goal as Southampton edged another point closer to safety with a 1-1 draw at Watford on Tuesday.

The striker netted after 7.69 seconds — more than two seconds quicker than Ledley King managed for Tottenham in 2000 against Bradford.

The goal came from Watford’s kickoff. Roberto Pereyra played the ball from the center circle back to defender Craig Cathcart some 40 yards (meters) from his own goal.

As Cathcart attempted to launch the ball up field, Long charged it down and raced through before lifting it over Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster.

After conceding so early, Watford managed to score late. Andre Gray struck in the 90th minute to rescue a draw for the seventh-placed London club.

Southampton is now six points clear of Cardiff in the final relegation place with three games remaining.

