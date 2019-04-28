SEATTLE — Jordan Morris scored for the Seattle Sounders in the first minute, Carlos Vela countered for Los Angeles FC three minutes later in a 1-1 tie Sunday.

The Sounders (5-1-3), who were routed 4-1 by LAFC last Sunday in California, played the final 72 minutes of regulation with 10 men after Cristian Roldan was sent off with a straight red card in the 18th minute. They also lost Kelvin Leerdan to a red card during second-half stoppage time after he tripped Diego Rossi on a breakaway just outside the penalty area.

Morris put the Sounders on the board with just 46 seconds elapsed. Leerdam took control on the attacking right side. He sent it through to Morris, who took it into the box and, from the right of the penalty spot, fired to the back left corner for his fourth of the season.

League scoring leader Vela tied it three minutes later for Los Angeles (7-1-2). Jordan Harvey sent a long ball down the left side, and Diego Rossi caught up with it. He crossed it into the box, and goalkeeper Stefan Frei came out to play it at the near post. But it went beyond his reach, dropping onto Vela’s foot at the far post for an easy redirect for his 11th goal.

GALAXY 2, REAL SALT LAKE 1

CARSON, Calif. — Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Uriel Antuna scored and Los Angeles beat Real Salt Lake to extend its unbeaten streak to seven games.

Sebastian Lletget, who was being hounded on the left side, played a sliding cross around defender Aaron Herrera to Ibrahimovic for a first-timed left-footer that made it 2-1 in the 78th minute.

Antuna scored his first MLS goal to give the Galaxy (7-1-1) the lead in the 16th minute. Donny Toia tied it for Real Salt Lake (3-5-1) in the 64th.

MINNESOTA UNITED 1, D.C. UNITED 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Angelo Rodríguez scored in the 82nd minute and Minnesota United beat D.C. United to three-game winless streak with its first victory at Allianz Field.

Vito Mannone had one save for his third MLS shutout. Minnesota (4-3-2) has back-to-back shutouts for the first time in franchise history. D.C. is 5-3-2.

IMPACT 1, FIRE 0

MONTREAL — Omar Browne scored in the 83rd minute in his MLS debut to lift Montreal past Chicago.

The 24-year-old Panamanian striker came in as a substitute in the 40th minute for the injured Clement Bayiha. Evan Bush made two saves for his fifth shutout of the season for the Impact (5-3-2). The Fire are 2-4-3.

