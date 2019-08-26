Inter Milan’s head coach Antonio Conte smiles before the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Lecce at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. (Luca Bruno/Associated Press)

MILAN — Inter Milan got off to a positive start under new coach Antonio Conte as the Nerazzurri beat newly-promoted Lecce 4-0 in Serie A on Monday.

Inter’s record signing Romelu Lukaku scored on his debut, with the former Manchester United forward making it 3-0 after first-half goals from Marcelo Brozovic and Stefano Sensi.

Lecce forward Diego Farias was sent off 14 minutes from time following a reckless challenge on Nicolò Barella and Antonio Candreva added a spectacular fourth for Inter late on.

Conte returned to Serie A at the end of May, replacing Luciano Spalletti. The former Juventus and Italy coach had been out of a job since June 2018 after being fired by Premier League club Chelsea.

Brozovic scored the first goal of the Conte era in the 21st minute, curling into the right side of the net from just outside the area.

Sensi, who is on loan from Sassuolo, doubled Inter’s lead three minutes later with a low shot into the bottom left corner.

Fellow Inter debutant Lukaku also got on the scoresheet on the hour mark after Lecce goalkeeper Gabriel parried a long-range effort from Lautaro Martinez into his path.

Candreva capped a successful night for the home side with a stunning, 30-yard strike into the top left corner.

___

