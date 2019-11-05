Lyon has seven points and is in second place in Group G, two points behind leader Leipzig — which won 2-0 at Zenit St. Petersburg — while Benfica is last with three points.

Lyon had drawn its last six games at home in the Champions League, but went ahead when imposing center half Joachim Andersen met a cross from Leo Dubois with a thumping header after four minutes.

Moments later, the match was interrupted after Benfica defender Ferro collided with his own goalkeeper. He was carried off on a stretcher in a conscious and seemingly alert state, to applause from the crowd, having received treatment on the field for several minutes.

Depay went off at halftime as a precautionary measure for a thigh strain, and Lyon lacked a cutting edge without him.

Benfica grew in confidence and pulled a goal back through striker Haris Seferovic’s low shot in the 76th, with a video review ruling out a potential offside.

With the Portuguese side pushing for an equalizer, Lyon substitute Bertrand Traoré made sure of the win with an angled finish in the 89th.

