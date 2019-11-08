Glasgow City, the only independent women’s club left in the draw, was paired with Wolfsburg. The German club’s back-to-back European titles in 2013 and ‘14 are the only times Lyon did not win in the past eight seasons.

Also, Atlético Madrid will face Spanish rival Barcelona, and Arsenal will meet Paris Saint-Germain.

The quarterfinal matches will be played on March 24-25 and April 1-2.

In the semifinals, Lyon or Bayern will face Arsenal or PSG, while either Glasgow or Wolfsburg will take on Atlético or Barcelona.

The final is set for May 24 in Vienna, Austria.

